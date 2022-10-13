Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

