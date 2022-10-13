Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,920.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.