HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €41.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($47.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €40.23 ($41.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.18.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

