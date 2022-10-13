Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.