HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.1 %

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

