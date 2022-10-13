Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17. The firm has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

