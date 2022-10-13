Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.