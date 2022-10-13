Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,947. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

