Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

