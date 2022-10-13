iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $136.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.