iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $302.95 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $301.62 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.92.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

