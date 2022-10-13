iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,110,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 355,568 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 201,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $77.72 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.