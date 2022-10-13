Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $181.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

