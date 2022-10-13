Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KCO opened at €6.93 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.76 and a 200 day moving average of €9.71. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($13.78).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

