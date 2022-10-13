Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

