Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 534.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

