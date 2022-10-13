JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

