JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPM stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

