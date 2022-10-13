Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €10.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.51) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KCO. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €6.93 ($7.07) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a one year high of €13.50 ($13.78). The firm has a market cap of $691.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.76 and its 200-day moving average is €9.71.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

