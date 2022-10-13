Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €8.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €6.93 ($7.07) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($13.78). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market cap of $691.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1.29.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

