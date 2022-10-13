Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.98.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

