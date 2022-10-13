Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LH. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $204.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $201.78 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

