Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

