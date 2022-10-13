Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $148.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

