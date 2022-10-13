LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 6.3 %

LEG opened at €54.16 ($55.27) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.41.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

