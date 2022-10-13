Lincoln Capital LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $181,865,000 after purchasing an additional 371,872 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $223.96 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

