Lincoln Capital LLC Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,236,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $219,608,000 after purchasing an additional 857,348 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,823,000. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $8,833,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
