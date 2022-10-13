Lincoln Capital LLC Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,236,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $219,608,000 after purchasing an additional 857,348 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,823,000. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $8,833,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

