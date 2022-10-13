Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.70. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 12.20 and a one year high of 57.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is 15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

