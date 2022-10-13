LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €750.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.9 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €621.90 ($634.59) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($265.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €654.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €621.65.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

