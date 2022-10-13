LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €720.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($734.69) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($836.73) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of EPA MC opened at €621.90 ($634.59) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €654.93 and a 200 day moving average of €621.65.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

