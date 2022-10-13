LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €749.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

MC opened at €621.90 ($634.59) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €654.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €621.65. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

