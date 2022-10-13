LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €811.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.9 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €621.90 ($634.59) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($265.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €654.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €621.65.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

