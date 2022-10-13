Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

