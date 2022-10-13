Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MINN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

MINN opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.