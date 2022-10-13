ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,083,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Price Performance

Shares of MANT opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $96.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.