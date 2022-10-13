Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

Match Group stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

