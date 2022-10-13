Matthew R. Garrison Sells 40,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PR stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 4.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
