Matthew R. Garrison Sells 40,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Permian Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $476,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $4,557,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $11,505,000.

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

