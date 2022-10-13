Merlin Capital LLC Acquires 4,318 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,945.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,859.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,269.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,977.9% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

