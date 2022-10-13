Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $223.96 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.