Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 4th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $181,865,000 after acquiring an additional 371,872 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.07. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $223.96 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.