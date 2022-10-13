Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 9th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,947,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,417,097,000 after purchasing an additional 498,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Microsoft stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $223.96 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.52 and its 200 day moving average is $267.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

