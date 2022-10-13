Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 147,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $223.96 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

