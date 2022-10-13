MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $42.19 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 19.0% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.