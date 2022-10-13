National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,558,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,098 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after acquiring an additional 117,013 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in National Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

