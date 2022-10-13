Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €45.08 ($46.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.74. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.77.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

