News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in News by 63.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 170,975 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in News by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in News by 17,205.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 213,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

News Trading Up 0.4 %

NWSA opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.