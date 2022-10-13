Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXST opened at $168.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

