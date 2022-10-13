Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.17 and a one year high of $135.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.