Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.17 and a one year high of $135.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77.
Northern Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.
Northern Trust Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
