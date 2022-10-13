Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,947,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,417,097,000 after purchasing an additional 498,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.52 and a 200-day moving average of $267.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

