Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Okta Stock Up 0.0 %

OKTA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.